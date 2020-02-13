Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Mary Ann McLaughlin


1934 - 2020
Mary Ann McLaughlin Obituary
Mary Ann McLaughlin

Mary Ann McLaughlin, age 86, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin, Ohio. Born on January 4, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, she spent the last weeks of her life with her surviving twin sister, Margaret Ann (Margie) Zimmerman.

Mary Ann's passions included Polish cooking, casino trips, crochet, bingo and poker. She loved going to Cedar Point and just visited there in September. She retired from Medical College of Ohio after 13 years of service.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Helen Gozdowski; and her husband, Gordon (Inky) whom she married in 1955. Surviving are her children, Michael (Diane), Marcia Dalton (Dave), Doris Ann, and twins John (Jennifer) and Jay (Trish Vargas-Cope); grandchildren, Aaron (Alyssa), Josh (Kristen), Sean (Martha Bray), Michael (Sara Hoke) and Walker (Mia) Dalton, Ashley, Abbey and Megan McLaughlin, and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
