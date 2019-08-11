|
Mary Ann Monroe
Mary Ann Monroe, 75, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Genacross of Toledo. She was born on June 1, 1944 to Violet (Vernon) and Harry C. Monroe. Surviving are her brother, Thomas L. (Patty) Monroe and many nieces and grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harry Jr., Charles, Donald, and Robert Darling.
Her family would like to thank the third floor staff at Genacross Lutheran Toledo Nursing Home for the level of care extended to Mary Ann. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Director's, 419-472-7633.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019