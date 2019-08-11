Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Mary Ann Monroe


1944 - 2019
Mary Ann Monroe Obituary
Mary Ann Monroe

Mary Ann Monroe, 75, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Genacross of Toledo. She was born on June 1, 1944 to Violet (Vernon) and Harry C. Monroe. Surviving are her brother, Thomas L. (Patty) Monroe and many nieces and grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harry Jr., Charles, Donald, and Robert Darling.

Her family would like to thank the third floor staff at Genacross Lutheran Toledo Nursing Home for the level of care extended to Mary Ann. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Director's, 419-472-7633.

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019
