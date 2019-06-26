Mary Ann Pacer



Mary Ann Pacer, 84, of Toledo, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born May 23, 1935, in Toledo, OH and was the daughter of Alphonse and Antoinette Plenzler. Mary Ann was a graduate of Scott High School. She married Paul Pacer in October of 1955.



Mary Ann was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked as a clerk at Rite Aid. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, gardening and cooking. She was a great Busia and loved all her grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Pat (Chuck) Beach, Nancy (Rich) Dudley, Mark (Mary) Pacer, Rachel Pacer, Bernadette (Mike) Moug and Matt (Annie) Pacer; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Larry) Szymanski and special friend, Sonny. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Friends are invited to visit on Thursday from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, (2240 Castlewood Drive at Bellevue Road), followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church Garden Group. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartland Rehabilitation especially the aides who cared for mom with love, respect and dignity. The family also extends a special thank you to Ebeid Hospice Residence for all their care and compassion towards our mother.



Online condolences may be sent to Mary Ann's family at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary