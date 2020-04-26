Mary Ann Rounds
1942 - 2020
Mary Ann Rounds Mary Ann Rounds, 78 of Elmore, OH died Saturday, April 18, 2020 under hospice care at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. She was born, the youngest of 9 children, on March 16, 1942 in Rocky Ridge, OH the daughter of Elma (Schafer) Barnes. She was a 1960 graduate of Harris-Elmore High School and on January 5, 1963 she married Gary Rounds. Mary Ann was a Homemaker and a member of St. Paul-Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore. She enjoyed boating on the lake and going to the casino. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Gary of Elmore; children, Chris (Kathy) Rounds of Ankeny, IA and Jill (Craig) Smith of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Taylor (Nick) Peluso, Caiden & Jace Rounds. Burial will be in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery and along with services will be announced at a later date by the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the American Heart Association, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
American Heart Association
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
