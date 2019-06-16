|
|
Mary Ann Rudd
On June 10, 2019 Mary Ann Rudd passed away at the age of 72. The daughter of Alfred and Mary (Pirolli) Rudd was born on April 2, 1947.
After retiring in 2012 Mary Ann lived life through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. She took pride in making homemade spaghetti sauce and pizza for her family, and she enjoyed mastering her mothers famous "chumalone" cake recipe for everyone to taste.
She is survived by her children Lori (Edward) Rodriguez, and Ron Sayen Jr. Grandchildren Brandon Rodriguez and Deanna Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Lisa Smith, sister Donna Huth, and great grandchildren Nicholas, Brittany, and Katie.
Private services and burial will be held.
Arrangements are being organized by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, Michigan.
Dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019