Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Rudd


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Rudd Obituary
Mary Ann Rudd

On June 10, 2019 Mary Ann Rudd passed away at the age of 72. The daughter of Alfred and Mary (Pirolli) Rudd was born on April 2, 1947.

After retiring in 2012 Mary Ann lived life through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. She took pride in making homemade spaghetti sauce and pizza for her family, and she enjoyed mastering her mothers famous "chumalone" cake recipe for everyone to taste.

She is survived by her children Lori (Edward) Rodriguez, and Ron Sayen Jr. Grandchildren Brandon Rodriguez and Deanna Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Lisa Smith, sister Donna Huth, and great grandchildren Nicholas, Brittany, and Katie.

Private services and burial will be held.

Arrangements are being organized by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, Michigan.

Dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now