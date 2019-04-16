Mary Ann Shaffer



Mary Ann Shaffer, 90, a life-long Temperance, Michigan resident, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born December 10, 1928, in Temperance, Michigan, she was the daughter of Francis and Helen (Roberts) Callighan. She married George Shaffer on June 26, 1948 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, Michigan. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2003. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving children, Betty (Richard) Miller, Linda (Steve) Bermick, Cheryl (Jim) Olszewski, Mary (Duane) Kolar, George (Robin Cody) Shaffer, Ray (Karen) Shaffer and Bob (Jane) Shaffer; 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie, Michigan. Memorials may be made to the God Works Dinner Program at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019