Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
1940 - 2019
Mary Ann Thor Obituary
Mary Ann Thor

Mary Ann Thor, 79, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She was born December 25, 1940 in Toledo to the late Peter and Veronica (Zientek) Pietras. On February 10, 1962 she married Stanley Thor and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2001.

Mary Ann was a 1958 graduate of Woodward High School and worked for Toledo Towel; in registration at both MCO and Riverside Hospitals and lastly as a secretary at Lowes Window Washing.

She is survived by son, Charles Thor; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Pete (Cece) Pietras, Richard (Barbara) Pietras; sister-in-laws, Karen Sheehan, Ellen Matta and special nieces, Janelle Schmidt and Cathy Samberg.

She was preceded in death by son, John Thor and siblings, Danny Pietras, Katie Scymanski, Teresa Burba, Walter Pietras, Joseph Pietras and Edward Pietras.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept 5, at Thos. I Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept 6 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 31, 2019
