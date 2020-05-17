Mary Ann (Graham) Topmoeller
Mary Ann (Graham) Topmoeller was born March 2, 1932 and died May 9, 2020. Those who loved and knew Mary appreciated that she walked to the beat of her own drum and she loved lighthearted humor. In that regard, Mary delivered a self-written obit to her sister, Carol, in 2011 saying that she did not want a 'regular' one. Her self-written, lighthearted obit follows:
Mary Topmoeller had a diverse life. Born in West Toledo, it was here she remained. Her parents were Florence Eleanor Whitney Graham and Nicholas George Graham. Carol Hall, George, and John were her siblings. They had eleven children. To date, Mary has eighteen great nieces and nephews.
Eventually she found and married a fine man, Robert George Topmoeller, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mary required two years of kindergarten. These were her favorite school days. Progressing through grade school and high school, she entered and graduated from TU, not UT. She took bowling and bow and arrow, among other courses.
Being quite a good swimmer, she enjoyed the sport. Other favorites were badminton, croquet and ping pong.
She traveled in the United States and abroad. Her working years were diverse.
Mary was fond of useless information. Practical knowledge, not so much. Paramount interests were books, plays, movies, reading, writing, but not arithmetic. Humor and potted plants were primary hobbies.
She wished many blessings to one and all.
Anyone who would make a donation in her name, please send it to the charity of your choice.
**************
Addendum to Mary's obituary.
Mary graduated from St. Angela Hall where she learned the French phrases and nursery rhymes that she sang throughout her life. She particularly treasured both her years in the kindergarten program. Mary graduated salutatorian from St. Ursula Academy and cum laude in English and Journalism from (as it was then styled) Toledo University.
Mary traveled the United States and abroad. She cherished and often recounted a youthful adventure to California with dear Ursula girlfriends. After graduating college, each worked and saved for a year to support the month-long journey.
A favorite of her early careers was at Textileleather naming new products. Mary earned a Masters in Library Science midlife and would work her way from the reference department at the downtown Toledo Public Library to the head librarian at the Reynold's Road Branch. Robert George Topmoeller of Cincinnati, a daily visitor to the business section of her branch, captured her heart and took her hand in marriage.
Mary often found practical knowledge a bore. She appreciated reading and writing, the theater, humor, potted plants, and a good crossword puzzle. Her favorite hobby was writing poetry, almost always lighthearted.
Mary always insisted: "You've got to do the best you can with what you've got." And that she did.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and parents, Florence and Nicholas Graham. She is survived by her three siblings, Carol, George, and John; eleven nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.