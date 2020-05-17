Mary Ann (Graham) Topmoeller
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (Graham) Topmoeller

Mary Ann (Graham) Topmoeller was born March 2, 1932 and died May 9, 2020. Those who loved and knew Mary appreciated that she walked to the beat of her own drum and she loved lighthearted humor. In that regard, Mary delivered a self-written obit to her sister, Carol, in 2011 saying that she did not want a 'regular' one. Her self-written, lighthearted obit follows:

Mary Topmoeller had a diverse life. Born in West Toledo, it was here she remained. Her parents were Florence Eleanor Whitney Graham and Nicholas George Graham. Carol Hall, George, and John were her siblings. They had eleven children. To date, Mary has eighteen great nieces and nephews.

Eventually she found and married a fine man, Robert George Topmoeller, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary required two years of kindergarten. These were her favorite school days. Progressing through grade school and high school, she entered and graduated from TU, not UT. She took bowling and bow and arrow, among other courses.

Being quite a good swimmer, she enjoyed the sport. Other favorites were badminton, croquet and ping pong.

She traveled in the United States and abroad. Her working years were diverse.

Mary was fond of useless information. Practical knowledge, not so much. Paramount interests were books, plays, movies, reading, writing, but not arithmetic. Humor and potted plants were primary hobbies.

She wished many blessings to one and all.

Anyone who would make a donation in her name, please send it to the charity of your choice.

**************

Addendum to Mary's obituary.

Mary graduated from St. Angela Hall where she learned the French phrases and nursery rhymes that she sang throughout her life. She particularly treasured both her years in the kindergarten program. Mary graduated salutatorian from St. Ursula Academy and cum laude in English and Journalism from (as it was then styled) Toledo University.

Mary traveled the United States and abroad. She cherished and often recounted a youthful adventure to California with dear Ursula girlfriends. After graduating college, each worked and saved for a year to support the month-long journey.

A favorite of her early careers was at Textileleather naming new products. Mary earned a Masters in Library Science midlife and would work her way from the reference department at the downtown Toledo Public Library to the head librarian at the Reynold's Road Branch. Robert George Topmoeller of Cincinnati, a daily visitor to the business section of her branch, captured her heart and took her hand in marriage.

Mary often found practical knowledge a bore. She appreciated reading and writing, the theater, humor, potted plants, and a good crossword puzzle. Her favorite hobby was writing poetry, almost always lighthearted.

Mary always insisted: "You've got to do the best you can with what you've got." And that she did.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and parents, Florence and Nicholas Graham. She is survived by her three siblings, Carol, George, and John; eleven nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to Mary's family at

www.ansberg-west.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved