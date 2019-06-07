Mary Ann Wasserman



Mary Ann Wasserman, age 74, of Toledo, died June 4, 2019. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Shirley Wasserman, of Georgia, nieces and nephews, church friends from Christ the King, Little Flower of Jesus, and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, longtime cronies from horseback riding days, friends from Rogers High School, the Swanton Coliseum and beyond.



She was a graduate of the University of Toledo in Decemeber 2005, where she earned her BA in Communication.



Her parents Nell and Zeno Wasserman, brothers Gerald Leo and Paul Edward Wasserman preceded her in death.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH. 43615, where friends will be received beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Little Flower of Jesus Parish or Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.



Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





