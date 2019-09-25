Home

Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fayette Christian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Fayette Christian Church
1925 - 2019
Mary Anne Clough Obituary
Mary Anne Clough

Mary Anne Clough, 94, of Wauseon, OH, passed Sunday, September 22,2019 at Genacross Lutheran Services Alpine Village. She was born on July 22, 1925 in Riga, Michigan to Harland and Stella (Mason) Smith.

Mary Anne is survived by her children, Karleen (Paul) Sternisha; Eileen (Thomas) Fitzenreiter; grandchildren, Heather Fitzenreiter, Linda Baldwin, Toby (Jill) Fitzenreiter, and Andrew (LeAnna) Sternisha; great grandchildren, Emma St.Clair, Nathaniel Hull, William Fitzenreiter, Henry Fitzenreiter and Eve Fitzenreiter; and one great great grandchild, Ethan Hull. Also surviving are her siblings, Willis Smith and Frances Goetz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Berl; infant daughter, Connie Jeanne and siblings, Jeanne Knoblauch, Harry Smith and Dorothy Kusner.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 11:30 am at Fayette Christian Church with a memorial gathering at the church prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Alpine Village. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019
