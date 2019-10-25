Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Howell, MI
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Howell, MI
Mary Anne (Capaul) Fuchs


1932 - 2019
Mary Anne (Capaul) Fuchs Obituary
Mary Anne (Capaul) Fuchs

Mary Anne Fuchs (Capaul), of Howell, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Friends may call at the Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the services at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Tom Huff will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born November 26, 1932, in Zanesville, OH. Mary was the daughter of Norman and Mildred (Bischoff) Capaul. She was a 1950 Ida High School Graduate, later earning her Bachelors Degree of Science in Education through Capital University, Columbus, OH, in 1954. She married the Rev. James Fuchs on June 11, 1955 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH. She was a teacher for Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina Schools, for 30 yrs retiring in 1997. She is a current member of Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI; a winning gardening club member; an organist for numerous churches, who loved singing in the church and community choir, gardening, baking and playing piano. Mary was a strong, faithful, Christian women.

Survivors include: her husband; children, Dr. Hans (Susan) Fuchs, Holly (Gary) Hatter, Heide (Ken) Crosby; grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Jonathan, Molly, Miriam, Nathanial; and great-grandchild, Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Capaul, Wesley Dailey, and Norma "Boots" Sweet.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Grace Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, (for a family designated project).

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

capaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
