Sister Mary Antoni Nadolny, S.N.D.



On May 20 Sister Mary Antoni Nadolny gave back to God her life of 83 years in her 62nd year of religious profession. Born Carol Lois, she was the older of two children born to Robert and Clara (Gozdowski) Nadolny. Born in Toledo, Carol was raised a block from St. Anthony Catholic Church in a highly Polish population, giving her limited use of the Polish language.



Carol attended Notre Dame Academy where she first met the Sisters of Notre Dame. Graduating in 1954, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. In 1955 she was invested with the habit of the Sisters of Notre Dame and received the name Sister Mary Antoni.



Receiving a degree from Mary Manse College in Education and History, Sister spent 13 years teaching on the elementary level in Sandusky, Toledo, Maumee, Bellevue, and Fostoria, and 11 years teaching Religion and Social Studies in high schools of St. Paul, Norwalk; St. Joseph, Fremont; and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo. Her greatest delight was to teach at her alma mater.



Having earned a Master in Educational Administration at Bowling Green State University in 1974, Sister ministered as a principal or assistant principal at St. Wendelin Elementary School, Fostoria and St. Mary High School, Sandusky. Sister was also a college instructor at Notre Dame College of Ohio Extension.



After 37 years in education, Sister became the Materials Management Coordinator at Aurora (House) Project in 1993, a position she cherished until 2007. Sister found great pleasure in working with the women, even fulfilling the role of "resident godmother." Active ministry continued another seven years as a clerical aide in Toledo Hospital and St. Anne Hospital. Her final years were spent at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center in Whitehouse and the Ursuline Center in Toledo.



Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister Brenda Nadolny. Visitation will be at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center at 5900 David Road, Whitehouse, Ohio on Thursday, May 23, from 2:00 to 5:00. The sharing of memories will be at 5:00 p.m. with the funeral Mass following at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday in Resurrection Cemetery.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH. Any tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, OH 43623





Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019