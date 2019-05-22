Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sisters of Notre Dame Center 5900 David Road Whitehouse , OH View Map Service 5:00 PM Sisters of Notre Dame Center 5900 David Road Whitehouse , OH View Map Funeral Mass 7:00 PM Sisters of Notre Dame Center 5900 David Road Whitehouse , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Nadolny Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Mary Antoni Nadolny

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Sister Mary Antoni Nadolny, a Notre Dame sister who taught in classrooms and helped run schools across northwest Ohio and, afterward, ministered to homeless women and their children in Toledo, died Monday in the Ursuline Center. She was 83.



She was in declining health, Sister Carol Gregory said.



Sister Antoni, after many years with students, worked on behalf of women at Aurora House in North Toledo from 1993-2007. The home, part of Aurora Project, gives women a place to stay - with their children - while learning skills and addressing issues that contributed to their being homeless.



Sister Antoni collected and coordinated the everyday items the women and children would need once on their own, from supplies for a household to diapers and toys for the children, Sister Carol said.



"She was always concerned about the spiritual development of those women, and she would bring them to our retreat center in Whitehouse," Sister Carol said. "I can still remember one woman saying to us when I was helping, 'I never saw so much green grass.'"



That spiritual development served to "give them hope for the future," Sister Carol said. The women in turn felt comfortable speaking with Sister Antoni.



"They had a lot of trust in her," Sister Carol said. "She would say things as they are. You knew where you stood with Sister Antoni.



"I think she was a very dependable person. She saw what would have to be done and did it," Sister Carol said.



Sister Antoni later had ministries as a clerical aide with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital.



She was born Carol Lois Nadolny on March 23, 1936, the first of Clara and Robert Nadolny's two daughters. She grew up on Junction Avenue in a largely Polish-American neighborhood known to many as Kuschwantz and attended St. Anthony Church and school a block away from home.



"She was very energetic and kind and studious. She liked to help other people," said the Rev. David Barrie, a cousin who grew up in the same household.



She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1954 and the next year was invested with the habit of the Notre Dame community and received the name of Sister Mary Antoni.



"She received a vocation from the Lord," said Father Barrie, who is an Episcopal priest. "She started to feel that way in grade school."



For her "diamond jubilee," the 60th anniversary of her being a sister of Notre Dame, the Toledo province of the community posted a commemoration online.



"She carries a rosary in her pocket at all times and as she goes from place to place you will see one between her fingers," the post said.



Sister Antoni had a degree in education and history from the former Mary Manse College. She taught in grade schools of the Toledo diocese, from Toledo and Maumee to Fostoria, Bellevue, and Sandusky. She taught religion and social studies at St. Paul High School in Norwalk, St. Joseph High School in Fremont, and her alma mater.



Sister Antoni received a master of educational administration degree from Bowling Green State University and became an administrator of St. Wendelin School in Fostoria and St. Mary High School in Sandusky.



There are no immediate survivors.



Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center in Whitehouse, with visitation after 2 p.m., and a sharing of memories at 5 p.m. Arrangements are by the Urbanski Funeral Home.



Tributes are suggested to Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019