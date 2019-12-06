Home

Regina Coeli Parish
530 Regina Pky
Toledo, OH 43612
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Parish
530 Regina Pkwy
Toledo, OH
Mary B. (Tanner) Krell


1935 - 2019
Mary B. (Tanner) Krell

Mary B. (Tanner) Krell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at age 83. She was surrounded by her loving family in her final days. Mary was born December 17, 1935, in Russellville, KY, to parents, Oath and Lily Tanner. In 1936, her family relocated to Toledo, OH, where Mary graduated from Woodward High School in 1953. She married Richard L. Krell September 25, 1959 and they raised three children together, Deborah, Gregory, and Todd. Over the years her family grew as she was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mary was a licensed hair dresser and ran a beauty shop from home. Her favorite activities included cooking, baking, gardening and fishing, but her favorite was spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a zest for life and was a kind hearted soul to all. Her character and work ethic were unmatched and she packed a lot of energy in her tiny frame.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James 'Bo' Tanner and Donald G. Tanner; sisters, Betty J. 'Beaner' Gore and Evelyn 'Pid' Kemp; daughter, Deborah Minette Tanner; grandson, Benjamin D. Streight. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Gregory (Deborah) Krell and Todd Krell; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Regina Coeli Parish, 530 Regina Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43612.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
