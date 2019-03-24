Mary B. Szuch



Mary B. Szuch, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Parkcliffe Community in Northwood, Ohio where she resided over the past nine years. She was born on August 13, 1925 to Stephen and Mary Pojanski, both of whom were Hungarian immigrants who met in Toledo and married at a young age. Mary previously resided in Oregon, Ohio where she was a loving homemaker and raised her family. Mary was active in many community organizations and was a member and volunteer at St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church, where she had many rewarding years as a volunteer. She was raised during the depression and was a very generous and giving person. Mary was a devoted wife to her husband, John, who predeceased her in 1995, and a wonderful mother to her sons, John and David. Mom was always there for us in every way, said her son David. She was also a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren and truly appreciated watching them grow up and succeed. The family gives special thanks to the amazing staff at Parkcliffe Community for their dedication and commitment to Mary. They became friends to our family and we truly appreciate their patience and warm caring service. Mary is survived by her sons, John and David, daughters-in-law, Yolanda and Antoinette as well as her five grandchildren, Adam, Stephen (Elaine), Eva (Dan), Joseph, and Amanda (John). A private family service and burial was held on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements were entrusted to the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019