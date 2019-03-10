Mary Barbara Weber



Maumee, Ohio - Mary Barbara Weber, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1940, in New Bavaria, Ohio the daughter of Mildred Elizabeth (Kleman) and Herbert Cletus Westrick. Formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, Mary was a 1958 graduate of Holgate High School in Holgate, Ohio. On May 9, 1964 she married Larry Dean Weber. Mary was the accounts manager for Vistula Management Company for over thirty-seven years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church of Maumee and attended Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Kinsman. Mary was an avid reader and card player. She enjoyed needle work, quilting, tutoring children in math and above all spending time with her family.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Heather Sue Weber; two sisters, Eileen Gill and Ruthann Miller and a brother, William Westrick. Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Larry Weber of Maumee; her daughter, Sabrina K. (Michael) Varga, M.D. of Kinsman, Ohio; her son, Troy C. Weber of Maumee, Ohio; four grandchildren, Rachel, Joey, David and Sarah; four sisters, Shirley R. Westrick and Sharon L. Westrick both of New Bavaria, Ohio, Virginia S. (Philip) Bauer of Napoleon, Ohio and Joan E. (Ken) Lanning of Northwood, Ohio and a brother, David M. (Linda) Westrick of Holgate, Ohio.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 West Broadway Street, Maumee, Ohio with Rev. Keith A. Stripe officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman Ohio handled arrangements. If you would like to share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019