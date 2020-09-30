1/
Sister Mary Bernard "Rose Marie" Grote
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Bernard (Rose Marie) Grote

Sister Mary Bernard (Rose Marie) Grote died peacefully at the Ursuline Center on September 25, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1933 in Toledo. Sister entered Sisters of St. Francis Tiffin for three years. She entered the Monastery of the Visitation in 1958 and made her profession on April 30, 1960.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Katherine L. (Quinn) Grote; brothers, Joe (J.C) and Phil; sisters, Kate and Norma. Surviving are her sister, Sister Carolette, OSFS/T of Tiffin, and many nieces, nephews and their children.

Friends may visit at the Visitation Monastery, 1745 Parkside Blvd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, observing COVID precautions. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 2, at 9:00 am. for the family only. Private interment in the Monastery cemetery due to COVID restrictions.

The Sisters of the Visitation wish to thank the staff and residents at the Ursuline Center and the nurses and aides from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our sister.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, OH 43607.

Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home (419) 865-1295.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Visitation Monastery
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved