Sister Mary Bernard (Rose Marie) GroteSister Mary Bernard (Rose Marie) Grote died peacefully at the Ursuline Center on September 25, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1933 in Toledo. Sister entered Sisters of St. Francis Tiffin for three years. She entered the Monastery of the Visitation in 1958 and made her profession on April 30, 1960.Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Katherine L. (Quinn) Grote; brothers, Joe (J.C) and Phil; sisters, Kate and Norma. Surviving are her sister, Sister Carolette, OSFS/T of Tiffin, and many nieces, nephews and their children.Friends may visit at the Visitation Monastery, 1745 Parkside Blvd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, observing COVID precautions. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 2, at 9:00 am. for the family only. Private interment in the Monastery cemetery due to COVID restrictions.The Sisters of the Visitation wish to thank the staff and residents at the Ursuline Center and the nurses and aides from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our sister.In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, OH 43607.Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home (419) 865-1295.