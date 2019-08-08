|
|
Mary Bertram
Mary Bertram, 102, passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by her loving family in St. Anne's ICU, after complications from an acute illness. She was born on January 17, 1917, in New York City, NY to naturalized Ukrainian immigrant parents Dmytro Dudyk and Anna (Woloshyn) Dudyk. Lovingly known as "Na-Na" to her family, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary's parents moved to Sharon and Farrell, PA where she lived from age 2 to 17, then moved to Cleveland, Ohio before her senior year of high school. After graduating high school in Cleveland, she attended business school, then beauty school, and she and her sister Helen owned and operated a beauty shop together for a few years in Cleveland. She went on to work at Parker Appliance, a factory that converted from normal production into a World War II war plant, where Mary was an inspector of bomber airplane parts. Mary enjoyed crafting and was an accomplished seamstress and excellent cook.
After World War II, she met her husband, Richard, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They married October 15, 1947, and enjoyed 66 years together, until Richard's death on October 4, 2013. They had two children together, Sara Lee and Robert Joseph. Richard's employment transferred them to Toledo in July 1975. They were active members of Hope United Methodist Church. Above all, Mary loved God and her family, and she always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Galloway; sister, Frances Rose Dudyk, and her husband Richard Lee Bertram. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Lee Momenee (James); son, Robert Joseph Bertram (Vivian); grandchildren, James Richard Momenee (Heather Engle), and Joseph Thomas Momenee.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Hope United Methodist Church, 4069 W. Sylvania Ave. Family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Pastor Lindy Maurice-Saum will officiate.
The family would like to thank the amazing, professional, compassionate doctors and nursing staff of St. Anne's Hospital, especially RNs Kristin, Evan, and Amanda. The family would also like to thank St. Anne's pastoral staff, Pastor Brenda, Pastor Jim, and Pastor Bill for their comforting support. A special heartfelt thank you to Father Dave Nuss and Sister Constance-Marie Suchala of Little Flower Catholic Parish and Pastor Lindy of Hope United Methodist Church. Contributions can be made to Hope United Methodist Church in memory of Mary.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Aug. 8, 2019