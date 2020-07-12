Mary Beth Fackler
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mary Beth Fackler, age 56, of Holland, Ohio. Mary passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2020, due to the quick and aggressive return of pancreatic cancer.
She was surrounded by her husband, Tim; her sons, Samuel and Jacob; her niece, Sarah; and sister-in-law Kelly as she danced her way to heaven. Mary was born on September 27, 1963 to William J. Dodson and Donna K. Gagnet. Mary graduated from Bowsher High School in 1981. She was the star pitcher for the Arlington A's softball team. She also had a role in the start of the South Toledo Girls Softball League. Mary graduated Davis College and worked for many years in the Home Mortgage industry starting at Ohio Citizen's Bank, and included being the Branch Operations Manager for Countrywide Home Loans. She ended her career as Post Closing/Government Insurer with Union Home Mortgage. Mary married Timothy J. Fackler on November 4, 1989. They raised two sons, Samuel age 23 and Jacob age 20. Mary played an active role in anything that interested her sons whether it be music, school projects, having their friends over to watch football, or just hang out. She looked forward to starting her holiday season by attending the yearly TSO holiday concert with her husband and sons. Mary loved her family and took on the role of Queen by hosting all holiday gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Suzzette Dodson; her godson/nephew Casey W. Dodson II; and her beloved pets Gillian and Bubba. Mary prided herself on the love she had not only for her family but also her close friends. The number of true friends she had was nothing short of amazing. Mary was known to make friends wherever she went. She was famous for walking into the store to pick up three items and walking out with three new friends. Mary loved making people laugh and was the life of the party. She hosted an Annual Hobo Dinner the weekend of her birthday which always ended with her tap dancing on her patio. Mary was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in February 2019. Over the past year and a half, Mary lived her life to the fullest and made each day count, even if she wasn't feeling well. She accomplished many things on her bucket list including taking trips, shooting a gun, buying her dream Jeep Wrangler, dyeing her hair purple, spending time with her family and shopping, which she did a lot.
Surviving are her husband Timothy; her sons, Samuel and Jacob; her brothers, Matt (Carleen) Dodson and Casey (Kathy) Dodson; nieces, Sarah (John Williams) Dodson, Meghan (Greg) Bergstedt; nephews, Joseph (Amanda) Dodson and Jonathan Dodson; and special cousin, Sherri White.
A Special Thank you to the Murphy's for their untiring support of Mary and her family through this difficult time, and to Sarah Dodson, and Kelly Ducat for their endless care and support help honor Mary's wish to be home with her family. Also, thanks to Heartland Hospice for being there when needed.
Friends and family may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. from the Funeral Home. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider a donation to the family. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date, most likely at the inaugural "Queen's Memorial Hobo dinner" (date to be announced). Online condolences may be offered to Mary Beth's family at www.reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com