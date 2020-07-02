Mary Blanche (Lower) Topel



Mary Blanche Topel passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, at age 83. She was born to Helen Lower and William Lower, in Toledo on January 30, 1937. Mary was a life-long Toledoan and loved her city. She was a Woodward High School graduate and worked at numerous local institutions including; Visiting Nurses, Raceway Park, and Jeep. She enjoyed attending church, spending time at the Gym and visiting with friends.



Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald S. (Jody) Chesher and James R. (Anne) Topel, Jr; granddaughters, Rhonda (Elgin) Nerren and Rashelle (Elgin) Stafford; grandsons, Gary L. Elgin II, and James R Topel III; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Billie (Lower) Fry; son, Daniel Chesher; and daughters, Dena (Chesher) Elgin and baby Danielle Chesher. No memorial service is planned due to the current pandemic.





