Mary Burdette Slater
Mary Burdette Slater, 86, born January 26, 1934 in Charleston, VW passed away peacefully in her residence on Sunday, March 15, 2020. On August 11, 1951 she married Dairel "Curly Slater and moved to Toledo, Ohio.
She began her career as a teacher's aide at Stickney School around 1971 she then went to work at the Toledo Teachers Credit Union in the board building as one of two employees. In 1985 she moved to Elm St. where she was the head teller, loan officer and notary. She ended her career as branch manager in 2004 after 30 years of service. Mary was a member of Hope Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 brothers, 3 sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie (Lloyd) Haines, Darla Britt, Shirley Slater, Roger Slater; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Special thank you to the wonderful people at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg especially her nurse Elizabeth and aide Karen.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Thursday, March 19 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Private family interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020