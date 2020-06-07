Mary C. HopkinsMary C. Hopkins, 97, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania. She was born March 13, 1923 in Kempton, MD, to parents Richard and Delphia (Raines) Cross. She was the youngest of 5 girls. Mary married John H. Hopkins in 1943, and he preceded her in death early this year.Mary is survived by her sons, James D. and Robert W. Hopkins; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter.She was laid to rest beside John at Toledo Memorial Park with her family in attendance.Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 7800 Erie St. Sylvania, OH, 43560.Professional services provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at