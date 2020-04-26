Mary C. Walczak 03/04/1928 - 02/21/2020 Mary C. Walczak, age 92, formerly of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin, OH. She was born March 4, 1928, in Toledo, OH, to Ignatz and Clara (Ratajczak) Koltonski. Mary was a former parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed knitting and crochet. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be dearly missed. Mary is survived by her children, Sr. Jean Walczak, Robert (Kathy) Walczak, and Barbara Novak; grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson and Thomas (Elisha) Walczak; and great-grandchildren, Makaylah, Alex, Jeniah, Kendra, and Maci. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Chester R. Walczak Jr.; and sister, Helen Miller. Funeral services and interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Senior Ministries in Tiffin, OH or the Sisters of Notre Dame, Toledo, OH. Please share condolences at hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.