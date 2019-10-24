|
|
Mary Caroline (Hazelbaker) Meiring
Mary left for Heaven on October 19, 2019, in the presence of her family at Arbors of Sylvania. Born to Arnold and Florence Hazelbaker on November 14, 1934. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was an excellent seamstress; she enjoyed singing in the St. Patrick Of Heatherdowns Church Choir, she volunteered to help tutor challenged students in area schools and she worked part time at Southwyck, working at the Lions Store and Jo Ann Fabrics.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Meiring, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nonnenmacher (Joe Monks); sons, Arnold (Traci) Meiring, Glenn (Amy) Meiring; sisters, Jill (Ed) Foley, Joy (Jerry) Roman; grandchildren, John (Kelly) Nonnenmacher, Emily (Matthew) Groch, Hillarie (Adam) Curtis, Jesse, Josiah, Maria, Benjamin, Matthew Meiring; great-grandchildren David, Kaitlyn, Dominic and Andrew Nonnenmacher.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, October 25 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019