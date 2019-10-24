Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Meiring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Caroline (Hazelbaker) Meiring


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Caroline (Hazelbaker) Meiring Obituary
Mary Caroline (Hazelbaker) Meiring

Mary left for Heaven on October 19, 2019, in the presence of her family at Arbors of Sylvania. Born to Arnold and Florence Hazelbaker on November 14, 1934. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was an excellent seamstress; she enjoyed singing in the St. Patrick Of Heatherdowns Church Choir, she volunteered to help tutor challenged students in area schools and she worked part time at Southwyck, working at the Lions Store and Jo Ann Fabrics.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Meiring, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nonnenmacher (Joe Monks); sons, Arnold (Traci) Meiring, Glenn (Amy) Meiring; sisters, Jill (Ed) Foley, Joy (Jerry) Roman; grandchildren, John (Kelly) Nonnenmacher, Emily (Matthew) Groch, Hillarie (Adam) Curtis, Jesse, Josiah, Maria, Benjamin, Matthew Meiring; great-grandchildren David, Kaitlyn, Dominic and Andrew Nonnenmacher.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, October 25 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Please view the online guest registry

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now