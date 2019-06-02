Mary Catherine Gagnet



Mary Catherine Gagnet of South Toledo passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 31 due to complications from cancer. She was 87.



Known to many as, "Sweet Mary," she was born on February 17, 1932 to Charles and Anna Simons. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1950 and shared pride in her daughter and three granddaughters – and eventually a fourth granddaughter – who also graduated from the academy of which she had such fond memories.



On June 29, 1957 she married Roland James Gagnet, with whom she spent 56 wonderful years until his death in 2013.



Early in her life, Mary worked in the office of LaSalle's Department Store and later Libby-Owens-Ford. She eventually became a homemaker, dedicating her life to serving and caring for others while raising her children. Over the years she served on many Mother's Clubs groups at the schools her children attended.



She had many friends and an active, social life even in her most recent years, meeting monthly with her grade-school friends and two other dinner groups. She was also a dedicated charter member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.



She cherished time with her family, especially during the holidays and on many birthday occasions and Sunday dinners. The family also gathered regularly at her second home on Bear Lake near Hillsdale, Mi. where Mary's delicious cooking of Italian spaghetti and meatballs, pork ribs and Hungarian pigs in the blanket were widely enjoyed along with sunset rides on the pontoon boat and Friday evening dinners at Ray's Tavern.



Forever known for her genuine kindness, Mary sincerely and equally loved her three children, their spouses and nine grandchildren. She continually shared stories with her friends of how proud she was of each and every one of them and their accomplishments. She showed this pride by sending yearly Christmas cards with a picture highlighting them all.



Mary will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors.



She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Anna Simons, her infant brother Charles Jr., and her loving husband Rolly Gagnet. Mary is survived by her children Tony (Kelly) Gagnet, Jim (Nancy) Gagnet and Annette (Rich) Meklus, and her grandchildren Paul, Anna, Cate and John Gagnet; Nicole, Ryan and Julia Gagnet and Samantha and Daley Meklus.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, June 4th from 3-8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5th beginning at 9:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.



Donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, St. Ursula Academy, or Hospice of NW Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019