Mary Catherine (Black) Haberstock
Mary Catherine Haberstock, always known as Kate, passed away in her sleep on Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. Kate was born in Toledo to Walter and Isabel Black on April 29, 1930 and grew up in Point Place with her sister, Judy and brother, Mike. She graduated in 1948 from Waite High School where she was a majorette in the band and senior class secretary. After high school she graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and continued working there specializing in surgical nursing. She went on to become a United Airlines stewardess, flying out of New York City, back when they were required to be RNs. In 1952 she married Donald Haberstock and moved to Philadelphia where he completed his Doctor of Optometry degree. After daughter Cathy was born they returned to Toledo and settled in Rossford's Eagle Point Colony. Kate lived there the rest of her life. After son Tom was born, Kate and Don began the adventure of raising children with interests that carried them from horse shows to ski slopes around the country. They then experienced many adventures of their own, yearly fishing trips to Florida and the Caribbean, ski trips to Europe, journeys with the Nomads Travel Club, an African safari and golf trips wherever possible. They enjoyed many years with friends on the golf course and tennis courts of Belmont Country Club. Kate loved following the activities of their three grandchildren, Molly, Katie and Cory and she was tremendously proud of the successful adults they have become.
For numerous years Kate and Don delivered Meals on Wheels every week throughout the Rossford area. She continued this on her own after Don died in 2007. Kate was honored by the City of Rossford in 2015 for her dedication and perseverance delivering meals through all kinds of weather, often to people many years younger than she was.
An avid animal lover Kate enjoyed watching birds and wildlife in her beautiful yard. She was often seen out walking one of her many dogs, in the past one of the huge great danes and most recently tiny 6 lbs Pixie that she rescued from the Lenawee Humane Society. She was a lifetime member of the Toledo Animal Rescue, former secretary of the Toledo Animal Shelter Auxiliary and was a member of the Rossford United Methodist Church.
Kate is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Tim) Teufel of Lambertville, MI; son, Tom (Kerri) Haberstock of Arden, NC; grandchildren, Molly (Josh) Petty, Katie Haberstock and Cory Haberstock.
A celebration of Kate's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society Adrian, MI, the Toledo Animal Rescue or a . To leave online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit:
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019