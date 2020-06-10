Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller



Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller, age 74, of Mansfield, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Miller; children, Laura (Nick) Luchi, Robert (Jacqueline) Kroggel, Susan Kroggel, James (Jessica Leach) Miller, and Heather Link; 9 grandchildren.



Friends and family are welcomed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. Additionally, visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E Clinton St, Napoleon, OH 43545. Father Chris Mileski, Pastor of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store