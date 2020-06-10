Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller
Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller

Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller, age 74, of Mansfield, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Miller; children, Laura (Nick) Luchi, Robert (Jacqueline) Kroggel, Susan Kroggel, James (Jessica Leach) Miller, and Heather Link; 9 grandchildren.

Friends and family are welcomed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. Additionally, visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E Clinton St, Napoleon, OH 43545. Father Chris Mileski, Pastor of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
JUN
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker-Hoening Mortuary
JUN
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
Walker-Hoening Mortuary
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
