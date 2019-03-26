Services Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 216 Washington Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 (419) 732-3121 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Konczal Galvin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Christine Konczal Galvin

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) PORT CLINTON - Mary Christine Konczal Galvin, a recently retired director of the United Way of Greater Toledo's Ottawa County office and a community volunteer, died Saturday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. She was 72.



She died of heart failure after a bout with a flu and pneumonia, Molly Galvin, her daughter, said.



Mrs. Galvin retired Jan. 11 after 25 years at the United Way of Greater Toledo.



Until a few years ago, she was also a radio host for WPCR in Port Clinton.



Previously, Mrs. Galvin was at different times a telephone operator in Toledo, a legal secretary for a Toledo law firm, and a community-outreach coordinator at St. Vincent Medical Center's Tennyson Center.



She had served on boards of directors of multiple area non-profit organizations such as Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties, and Port Clinton's Bistro 163 pay-it-forward cafe.



Mrs. Galvin was also a past president of the Port Clinton Rotary Club.



In 2018, the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce named her Citizen of the Year, the second time she was given that title.



She was also selected to be the grand marshal of the 2019 Port Clinton Walleye Festival's Memorial Day Parade.



"She was just such a positive person," said Stacey Maple, who succeeded Mrs. Galvin as director of the United Way in Ottawa County. "She was a source of love, light, and support to so many people."



"She always said 'yes' to opportunities. ... She was a friend to everyone she met," Ms. Maple said, adding that Mrs. Galvin was her mentor.



Mrs. Galvin was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Toledo and graduated in 1964 from the former McAuley High School.



She later was a phone operator for the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in Toledo for a few years in the 1960s, and then a legal secretary for Cubbon and Associates, also in Toledo, in the late 1960s and early 1970s.



In 1973, she married Robert "Marty" Galvin, who had seven children; they then had four children. He died in 2006.



After being a homemaker for a time, she went back to work and was a community-outreach coordinator at the Tennyson Center until she started to work for the United Way.



During her free time, Mrs. Galvin liked to be on the Lake Erie beach or at the pool.



She was also a bee keeper, enjoyed gardening, kept goats, and liked to feed the birds.



"She was smart and curious and kind and welcoming and musical and just had one of the biggest hearts and curious minds of anyone I was privileged to know," her daughter said.



"She was [also] creative. She nurtured souls and minds wherever she went. [And] she made friends all the time. Right up to the end of her life, she was still adding new best friends," she said.



Mrs. Galvin was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson.



Surviving are her daughters, Beth Gillman, Molly Galvin, Trish Galvin, Linda Cooke, Mary Ruth Galvin, and Judy Galvin; sons, Dan, Ray, Bob, and Riley Galvin and Craig Woolfork; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



