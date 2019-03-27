Mary Christine Konczal Galvin



Mary Christine Konczal Galvin, 72, who passed away March 23, 2019, was a believer. She believed in love, gratitude, family, friendship, God, science, magic, creativity, redemption, the power of people coming together to change their world for better and that "words matter."



Chris had a very broad definition of family and treated almost every person (and animal) she met as if they were part of hers. She met people where they were and rejected mean-spirited gossip. Her Thanksgivings were known for her 150 year-old stuffing recipe and boisterous debates, storytelling, and board games—especially Scrabble.



She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton.



She forged meaningful friendships in her hometown, online, and across the country. She valued lifelong bonds as dearly as fresh friendships. Al-Anon and AA had a profound impact on her life. When told tragedy did not seem to make her bitter, Chris once said, "Bitter was my companion somewhere in the 70s, but I traded it in for Serenity in 1975 and never looked back."



Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio in the Old West End and Waterville, she graduated from McAuley High School. Her work life spanned from being a Girl Scout counselor at Camp Libbey to finding her vocation 25 years ago as the executive director of United Way of Greater Toledo's Ottawa County office where she recently retired.



She loved Port Clinton and Lake Erie. If the sun was shining in the summer, you could find her at the beach or pool. If the lake was frozen, you could meet her on the ice. She loved bees, goats, gardening, and feeding the birds. She saw miracles in everyday life and was quick to point them out to others.



She dedicated her life to serving her community by saying "yes" and getting others to say "yes." She was proud to be a catalyst for such initiatives as TNT Mentoring, the Conestoga Project, Bistro 163, and Strength For The Journey among others.



If you knew Chris, you have a story of when she helped you learn and grow and find the possibility to change the things you can.



Chris is survived by her children Beth (Brian) Gillman, Dan Galvin (Mary Ann Alton), Molly Galvin (Skooter Skotte), Trish Galvin (Steve Kaelin), Ray (Jacquie) Galvin, Linda (Ted) Cooke, Bob Galvin, Mary Ruth Galvin, Judy Galvin (Paul De Shane), Craig Woolfork, and Riley Galvin; her grandchildren, who mostly knew her as "Nena" Caitlyn, Christopher (Ashley), Amanda, Jimmy, Jennifer (Tyler), Evelyn, Lissa, Emmett, Sullivan, Isabella, and Larkin; great-grandchildren Jacob and Tavis; and nieces Sandy and Robin.



She was preceded in death by her soulmate Marty Galvin, her mother and stepfather Patricia and Bob Crossman, her father Francis Konczal, her sister Trish Crossman, her brother Pete Konczal, and her grandson Grant Galvin.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Strength For The Journey, 984 E. Lockwood Rd., Port Clinton, OH 43452 or another organization close to your heart. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Visitation hours are Thursday, March 28 from 2pm-8pm at Gerner Wolf Funeral Home 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, OH. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 10am, followed by the Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH. "Zymurgy."





