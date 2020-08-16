Mary Claire RooneyMary Claire Rooney, age 74, of Toledo, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on August 12, 1945, in Waseca, MN, to Charles and Marie (Stangler) Grubish. Mary was a graduate of Waterville High School in Waterville, MN and Mankato State University. She was employed as a Social Worker for the Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services for 28 years, retiring in 2003. A talented singer and pianist, she taught piano in her home, performed with the "Mooney Rooney Duo," and was a member of the Toledo Choral Society and the Christian Festival Choir and Orchestra. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church where she was an active volunteer and sang in the church choir. Mary enjoyed baking, going to Mudhens games, bowling, and was an avid reader. She loved being with her family more than anything and was always up to a challenging game of Scrabble with them. A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, she will be dearly missed.Mary is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, James Rooney; daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Rosich; son, Raymond Rooney; brothers, Mahlon (Gertrude), Paul, Peter, and Stanley (Marilyn) Grubish; sister, Charlotte (Bruce) Kaiser; sister-in-law, Phyllis Grubish; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Norbert and Merle Grubish.Visitation for family and friends will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mary's family at