Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Claudia Horner


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Claudia Horner Obituary
Mary Claudia Horner

Mary Claudia Horner 78, of Northwood passed away December 17, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1941 in Frakes, Ky. to Lenis (Lizzie Mae Odell) Maiden. She was employed with Harborside in Housekeeping. She was blessed to have been loved by two husbands, Clayton Alred and Wesley Horner, both of whom preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Norris, surviving are her granddaughters, Ashley Williams, Lisa Gilbert, and Sarah Norris, great-grandchildren Aden Gilbert Clark, Amari Morgan, Delon Williams, Ally Williams, along with her siblings.

Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -