|
|
Mary Claudia Horner
Mary Claudia Horner 78, of Northwood passed away December 17, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1941 in Frakes, Ky. to Lenis (Lizzie Mae Odell) Maiden. She was employed with Harborside in Housekeeping. She was blessed to have been loved by two husbands, Clayton Alred and Wesley Horner, both of whom preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Norris, surviving are her granddaughters, Ashley Williams, Lisa Gilbert, and Sarah Norris, great-grandchildren Aden Gilbert Clark, Amari Morgan, Delon Williams, Ally Williams, along with her siblings.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019