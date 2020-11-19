Mary CowieMary Cowie, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2020. Mary graduated from Depauw University where she met her future husband John. Together they settled in Toledo, Ohio and raised four children: Craig, Elizabeth, Jeff and Lora.Once her youngest started school, Mary returned to the workforce serving children with disabilities and their families at Head Start and the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. After her children were grown she had more time to travel. She enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail with longtime friends Barbara Morgan and Carolyn Hall and taking trips with her high school friends nicknamed the 'Girls of 56'. More than anything, Mary loved spending time with her family and friends, all of whom are heartbroken at her loss.Mary is survived by her son, Craig Cowie and his wife, Maryann Parker; her daughter Elizabeth Cowie; her son, Jeff Cowie and his wife, Alyson Foster; her daughter, Lora Cowie and her husband, Timothy Taylor; her grandchildren Brendan and Aleksandra Cowie; her nieces, nephews, and cousins; dear friends, Barbara and Arthur Morgan; and loving friends and family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John.Walker Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements. Services will be held privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the following organizations: Toledo Metroparks as Mary could be frequently found walking one of her dogs and was a trail volunteer; Sunshine Communities of Maumee, Ohio; or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. The family is grateful for the care she received by the staff at Sunset and Ashanti Hospice and ask that friends consider donating to the Sunset Communities Employee Appreciation Fund.