Mary Crayon
1945 - 2020
Mary Crayon

08/04/1945 - 05/23/2020

Mary Crayon was born on August 4, 1945, in Hughes, Arkansas, to Helen and Nora Rule. She was a 1963 Honors graduate at Jesup W.Scott High School, in Toledo, Ohio.

In 1965, she married the love of her life, Richard Crayon, Sr. and began her career as a Communications Specialist, for the Ohio Bell Company.

Mary was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served in Stewardship Ministy, Sunday School teaching and participated heavily in servving multiple communities through the Church Foodbank Program. Mary also served as a board member at Naomi House, an organization dedicated to providing shelter, support and beneficial services for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse.

Mary had a genuine love for people, family was extremely important to her, she always showed unconditional love to all of her relatives. We thank God for giving us Mary as a wife, mother, grandparent, sister, aunt cousin, friend, mentor and child of God. We will cherish her spirit filled life forever.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Almon; brother, Keith Almon and brothers-in-law, Bill and David Crayon.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Richard Crayon, Sr.; son, Richard Crayon, II; daughter, Denise Crayon; mother, Helen Almon; sisters, Elizabeth Conley, Maxine Turner, Laurine, Angela, Lula Crayon and Brenda Cook Almon; brothers, Darrell Almon and Shelley Crayon, II; 5 grandchildren, Kortlynn, Jordan, Tanlya, Cyanna and Miya Crayon; nieces, Sonya Wilson, Lushaun Crayon Falconer, Alires Almon and Ayana Jordan; nephews, William Crayon, Jr., Mark Conley, Shelley Crayon, III, Lumon Crayon and a host of relatives and friends.

Due to COVID19, services are private.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
