Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Mary E. Bauer


1932 - 2019
Mary E. Bauer Obituary
Mary E. Bauer

Mary E. Bauer, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Spring Meadows Extended Care in Holland, Ohio. She was born on May 23, 1932 in Shelbyville, Tennessee to the late Cecil A. and Annie Blanche (Cunningham) Smith.

Mary enjoy sewing and quilting. She was known to be a good cook. Mary liked camping from Michigan to Florida. Her and Ted were snowbirds for many years, and she loved babysitting her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Theodore "Ted" Bauer; daughters, Judith (Joseph, Sr.) Disher and Jane (The Late Ken) Laponis; grandchildren, Jodie (Greg) Smith, Joseph Disher II, and April (Nathan) Woltjer; great-grandchildren, Cody and Ben Smith, Blake and Ryan Disher, Scotty and Sadie Woltjer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terrance Lee Bauer; son-in-law, Ken Laponis; siblings, Sadie, Jewel, Christine, Annie, Henry, Howard, Harold, Hubert, and Hoyte.

The family will receive guests on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with Mary's Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In Mary's memory, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or ProMedica Goerlich Center.

To leave a special message for Mary's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019
