Mary E. CrosbyMary Ella (Carter) Crosby passed away on July 18, 2020, at Ebeid Flower Hospital with her family by her side. Mary was born July 26, 1930, in Tyler, Alabama, and attended public schools in Selma, Alabama. She was the mother of 14 children and a stay at home mother. Later on, she worked at Cherryhill and Villa North Nursing Homes. She was preceeded in death by her father, Hilton Carter; mother, Bama Trone; her loving husband, Cleveland Crosby, who was the love of her life; sons, Steven Leon Hardy, Andrew J. Carter, M. Paul Crosby, Robert J. Carter; granddaughter, Donna Denise Crosby; son-in-law, Leopoldo Dunlap; favorite nephew, J.C. Quarles; sisters, Quenn Quarles and Maddie.She is survived by daughters, Sadie (Jeff) Winch, Shirley (Marvin) Grant, Lillian Christine Hardy, Debra (Charles) Scott, Dorothy (Layvor) Rodgers and Mary Ann Crosby; sons, Willie James Carter, Eugene (Niecy) Hardy, Terry (Kynetta) Crosby, and Cleveland Crosby III; sister-in-law, Julia Mae Green; brother-in-law, Frank Crosby; and a host of grandchildren other family and friends.Funeral Services are Tuesday July 28, 2020, 1:00pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel, preceded by 12:00 noon wake.