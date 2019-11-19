|
Mary E. Dultmeyer
Mary Dultmeyer, age 77, of Toledo, passed away on November 17, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1941 to Leo and Florence Frosch.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Jr.; granddaughter, Corey; and siblings, Lee, Bud, Dale, Dave, Chuck, Margaret, Jeanette, Marilyn and Carolyn. Surviving is her loving husband of 60 years, James; children, Theresa (Al), Mark (Cindy), and Mary; grandchildren, Eddie, Jaimie, Daniel, Michael, Erika, Jeff and Tyler; great grandchildren, Dylan, Anthony, Masin, Alyssa, Lydia, Ruger and Elizabeth; and many extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary with visitation beginning after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to a .
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019