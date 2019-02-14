The Blade Obituaries
Mary E. Lawecki


Mary E. Lawecki

Mary E. Lawecki passed away on February 11, 2019 after a long battle. She was born on October 5, 1954. Mary was a 1972 Whitmer High School Graduate, and a retired employee of the Washington Local School District. She loved concerts, gardening, walks, and nights out.

Left to remember her are children, Cari and Shaun; grandchildren, Chloe and Kaleb; and her husband of 39 years, Dan Lawecki. Many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends are also surviving. Mary's family extends a special thank you to her longtime friend, Leslie Harshman.

Services will be private. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019
