Mary E. Matyas Mary E. Matyas, 90, of Oregon, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, Ohio. She was born on December 4, 1929, in Lidorovice, Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Zruna) Zak. She grew up on a farm in Dresden, Ontario, Canada. She married Frank Matyas in Chatham, Ontario, Canada on June 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2018. Mary was an executive secretary, starting out with the former Permaglass Co, later, Tempglass Corp. where she worked for over 30 years. She enjoyed her involvement with the German-American Club, the German Swiss Singers and traveling worldwide with her husband, Frank. She had a great passion for reading, no matter the subject and also wrote for the Polka News Magazine. She and Frank were longtime members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa, also sharing their love of Polka dancing, traveling locally, to other states and even Canada to enjoy the music. Mary is survived by her children, Marty "Mike" (Marianne Ferrara) Matyas, Diana (Mike Vogelpohl) Schling, Lynda Klavinger; grandchildren, Mike Matyas, Lindsay (Taylor) Skees, David (Megan) Hoskinson, Kristi (Matt) Brinker, Kody (Karl) Kuhlman, Rashell Klavinger, Levi Klavinger, Ryan Klavinger; step-grandchildren, Kelly Moore, Todd Schling, Brian Schling; 9 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren and sister, Lillian (Charles) Liberty. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Edward Matyas and siblings, Mildred, Rose, John, Joseph and Steven Zak. Due to the Corona virus pandemic, the services for Mary will be private. Interment will be next to her husband and son at Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. The family suggests memorials be directed to the German-American Festival Scholarship Fund, 3624 Seaman Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616 or the Elara Caring Health Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.