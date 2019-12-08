|
|
Mary "Betty" E. Mueller
Mary "Betty" E. Mueller, 94, of Temperance, MI, died Friday, November 6, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Born October 27, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clement and Clara (Terveer) Uhl. A graduate of St. Ursula's Academy, She married Adolph Mueller on May 19, 1956, In Rosary Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2008. Betty had been employed by the former Toledo Metal Furniture Company. Prior, she worked for Schoen Asphalt, Schoen Block Plant, Sanisoil Set Plus, and Fred Willyard Company. She was a charter member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI, where for years she took care of their flowers and plants. Betty enjoyed watching children, working in her yard and garden, and collecting gnomes and fairies. She traveled the world, including, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Portugal.
Surviving are her loving children, Laurence "Bink" (Linda) Mueller, Elizabeth Ann Mueller and John E. (Marcia) Mueller; 3 grandchildren, Staci (Bryan) Flis, Jonathan (Angelia) Mueller and Gianna Mueller; great grandsons, Nathan Flis, Ryan Flis, and Clyde Moore. Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Philip, Bernard and Richard Uhl and sisters, Jeanne Kramer, Margret Effler, Connie Uhl and Patricia Harvey.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where the services will follow at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019