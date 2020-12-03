Mary Elizabeth (Huckleby) Anderson



Mary Elizabeth (Huckleby) Anderson, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. Mary was born August 30, 1940 to Bennie Huckleby and Lula Medlock Huckleby. She was a graduate of Scott High School. She retired from Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority after 25 years of service and was a parishioner of St. Philips Lutheran Church.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Lula Huckleby; husband, Carl Brian Anderson; daughter, Tammy Matthews; and siblings, Delores Kynard, Paul Huckleby and Carol Sansbury. She is survived by brother, Bennie Huckleby Jr.; children, Carlton Allen Jr., Gail Allen-Mincey, Wayne Allen, and Mary F. Allen-Harwell; step-children, Christopher and Tonya Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





