Mary Elizabeth HarrisMay 13, 1934 - August 10, 2020Mary Elizabeth Harris, 86, of Holland, OH passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Spring Meadows. She was born on May 13, 1934 in Deerfield, MI to Charles and Helen (Mumford) Pool.Mary was a graduate of Deerfield High School and was employed with St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for many years as a housekeeper. Mary enjoyed playing cards, especially Phase 10, Michigan Rummy and Euchre, as well as playing Bingo. One of her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mary is survived by her children, Glenda (Daniel) Elmes, Tammy (Willis) Wolfe, Edward Harris, Jeffery Harris and Steve (Jeni) Harris; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Avery Pool and Charlene (Phil) Boekeloo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Lambert; second husband, Charles Harris; son, Dennis; sister, Suzy Thurston; infant brother; and grandson, Joshua.Friends will be received on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (Neville-Shank) 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Restlawn Memorial Park, Genoa, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd, Holland, OH 43528. Condolences can be shared at