Mary Ellen Blum
Mary Ellen Blum, 97, of Elmore, OH died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Otterbein Portage Valley, in Pemberville, OH under Hospice care. She was born July 21, 1923 in Elmore, OH to the late Albert and Lillian (Santhany) Picard. Following graduation, she entered the United States Army for 6 weeks and was honorably discharged. On September 25, 1953 she married Paul R. Blum who preceded her in death March 11, 2008. Mary Ellen was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Toledo. She enjoyed golfing in her younger years, watching the birds and watching and riding trains.
Per Mary Ellen's wishes, there will be no services and she will be buried next to her husband in the Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to give donations are asked to consider a charity of the donor's choice
. The Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel is assisting in Mary Ellen's wishes. Online condolences may be shared at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.