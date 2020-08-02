Mary Ellen Bueter
07/08/1940 - 07/31/2020
Mary Ellen (Davis) Bueter, 80, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Mary Ellen was born July 8, 1940 in Ottawa, Illinois to Forrest "Pat" and Mary (Switala) Davis. She grew up in Rossford, graduating from Rossford High School in 1958, making lifelong friends, and went on to graduate from Mercy School of Nursing in 1961 as an R.N. She married Ronald T. Bueter on June 2, 1962 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 1980.
In her nursing career, Mary Ellen worked in hospitals, occupational rehabilitation services, and nursing homes, including the Sunset House and Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. From her father, both she and her sister inherited an abiding love for the water, (that she passed along to her children) and spent many of her happiest days on Lake Erie.
She was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable fan of classic movies and believed that even in the darkest times, a great Bogart or Gene Kelly movie could brighten the day. She was an avid reader with an active mind and enjoyed travel, especially spending time in Arizona.
She had a great sense of humor and was a big fan of Green Acres. (just kidding...forgive us, Mom!)
Mary Ellen had a close knit group of nursing friends that she enjoyed regularly spending time with and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by children, Christopher (Gretchen) Bueter, Timothy Bueter, and Wendy (John) Plenzler; grandson, Austin (Ty) Plenzler; sister and best friend, Kathy (Ed) Pickard; step-brother, Paul (Mella) Peters and step-grandson, Michael Duffy.
Along with her husband Ronald, she was preceded in death by her parents. Per the family request, services and burial for Mary Ellen will be private. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen's name to The American Heart Association
or The American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be made to the family online atwww.witzlershank.com