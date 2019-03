Mary Ellen Campbell



Mary Ellen Campbell, age 88 of Sylvania, peacefully passed away surrounded by her beloved family. Mary Ellen was born on August 1st, 1930. Her husband, Kenneth Campbell, preceded her in death. After graduating from Scott High School in 1947, Mary Ellen married Ken on November 17th, 1951. They were lovingly married for 65 years.



Mary Ellen is survived her son, Keith (Kathie) Campbell; daughter, Kathy Blevins; grandchildren, Jacob (Jamie) Blevins, Kristopher (Diana) Campbell, Kari (Joe) Christie, Kelsey Campbell and Colleen (Aaron) Bartko; great-grandchildren, Max, Kate, Luke Campbell and Ethan Christie.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12th, 2019, from 4:00pm-8:00 p.m. at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave., (between Secor and Douglas Roads). The Memorial Service will be held at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, 3220 W. Laskey Road (near the corner of Secor and Laskey Roads), Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 3:00pm. Following the service, please join us for dinner at Fairgreen Church to celebrate the wonderful life of Mary Ellen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ellen's honor may be gifted to Fairgreen Presbyterian Church.



Mary Ellen's family would like to give special thanks to the overwhelming love of friends and family who gave and continue to give their unconditional love and support. To read a full version of her obituary or send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019