Mary Ellen Ditch
06/03/1929 - 04/27/2020
Mary Ellen Ditch, age 90 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. She was born on June 3, 1929 in Oregon, Ohio to Charles and Helen (Garvey) Nelms.
Mary Ellen graduated from Clay High School in 1948 and was a cosmetologist at Creative Curl for 32 years. She was a member of O-Ton-Ta-La-Coldron where she participated in the Clown Unit, and was a Supreme National Officer and MCO from 1984-1995. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Perrysburg. She spent 16 winters in Haines City, Florida with family and friends. Mary Ellen also spent 47 years of fun filled summer weekends at Catawba Point Association on Lake Erie with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne Laskowski and sister, Audrey Avery. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of almost 71 years, Phillip; her children, Helen (John) Kunz, Philip Jr. (Linda) and brothers, Melvin and Charles Nelms. She had 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee with strict social distancing and masks required. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.