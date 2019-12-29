|
|
Mary Ellen Fye
October 31, 1930-December 22, 2019
Born in Toledo to William Theodore and Wilma (McRae) Marion of Toledo, OH. Passed on to Glory ending her suffering at her daughter's home in Elkhart, IN. She lost her mother at the young age of 11 years old. Sent to the Miami Children's Home along with her brother. She moved into the Luella Comings Home.
She attended Scott High School. Married Paul Louis Fye August 28th, 1947. Lived on Pool Street, Toledo, OH until they built a house on Eisenhower Road, Pemberville, OH. She lived with her daughter and son in law for several years in Elkhart, until purchasing a house on Delence Street, Toledo, OH. Survived by; sons John W. Fye And Brian D. Fye both of Toledo, OH.; daughter Nancy A. Fye (Victor) Vida of Elkhart, IN. Born in Toledo to William Theodore and Wilma (McRae) Marion of Toledo, OH. She was caregiver of her daughter who suffered from MS, for nearly 30 years.
Preceded in death, Her husband Paul and daughter Barbara A. Fye and Paula J. Fye. Brother, William Theodore (Ted) Marion. Survived by; son John W. Fye of Toledo, OH., Nancy A. Fye (Victor) Vida of Elkhart, IN. and Brian D. Fye of Toledo. 5 grandchildren, Jamie L. (Dianne) Vida, and Joshua N. (Ruthanne) Vida, of Elkhart, IN. and Jeremy Fye, Michael Fye, and Paul Fye all of Toledo, OH. 6 GreatGrandchildren, Jared Vida Vinnucci (Middlebury, IN.) and Kylie, Miah, Jaden, Olivia and Isaac Vida, of Osceola, IN.
She adored her great grandchildren, teaching the girls to knit and spending time with them and insisting that they learned to play the piano. She often rode with them to piano lessons. She was so proud of their accomplishments. I know without a doubt that she in deed heard the words "well done, my good and faithful servant"!
Memorial arrangements pending, see (Nancy Fye Vida) Facebook page. Memorial donations may be made to her , "K-911 Lost & Feral Dog Rescue" www.trackingtucker.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019