Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardens of St. Francis
930 S. Wynn Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Vigil
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Gardens of St. Francis
930 S. Wynn Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Gardens of St. Francis
930 S. Wynn Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MacRitchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Daly) MacRitchie


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen (Daly) MacRitchie Obituary
Mary Ellen (Daly) MacRitchie

Mary Helen (Daly) MacRitchie, age 92, of Toledo, went to her eternal reward on May 20, 2019. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on February 7, 1927 to John and Marie Daly.

Raised in south Toledo, Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945. That same year she met Alan C. MacRitchie, the love of her life. After a beautiful courtship, they wed on May 20, 1950 at St. James Roman Catholic Church. They were married for 61 great years. It was God's plan that they be joined together again in Paradise on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.

Mary was employed at Ohio Bell as a Senior Executive Administrative Assistant up until the birth of her first son, Mark. Mary's greatest pleasure was spending time with her husband and family. She truly loved her Catholic faith in God and was dedicated to the service of others.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alan and first-born son, Mark. She is survived by her 5 sons: David, Scott, Kevin, Shawn (Dr. Amy) and Tom (Deanna). Mary was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM, at the Gardens of St. Francis (formerly the Sacred Heart Home), 930 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 (419-698-4331). A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at 7:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Gardens of St. Francis. The family will have a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery where Mary will have her final earthly rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor (www.littlesistersofthepoor.org).

To leave condolences for Mary's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.