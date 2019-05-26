Mary Ellen (Daly) MacRitchie



Mary Helen (Daly) MacRitchie, age 92, of Toledo, went to her eternal reward on May 20, 2019. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on February 7, 1927 to John and Marie Daly.



Raised in south Toledo, Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945. That same year she met Alan C. MacRitchie, the love of her life. After a beautiful courtship, they wed on May 20, 1950 at St. James Roman Catholic Church. They were married for 61 great years. It was God's plan that they be joined together again in Paradise on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.



Mary was employed at Ohio Bell as a Senior Executive Administrative Assistant up until the birth of her first son, Mark. Mary's greatest pleasure was spending time with her husband and family. She truly loved her Catholic faith in God and was dedicated to the service of others.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alan and first-born son, Mark. She is survived by her 5 sons: David, Scott, Kevin, Shawn (Dr. Amy) and Tom (Deanna). Mary was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM, at the Gardens of St. Francis (formerly the Sacred Heart Home), 930 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 (419-698-4331). A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at 7:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Gardens of St. Francis. The family will have a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery where Mary will have her final earthly rest.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor (www.littlesistersofthepoor.org).



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019