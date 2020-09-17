Mary Ellen McComish



Mary Ellen McComish, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Columbus, surrounded in love by family, on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Mary Ellen, known by all as "Nanny", was born in Struthers, Ohio May 2nd, 1938, to the late Frank and Mary Bogan.



Mary Ellen was also preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Frank and Robert Bogan; sister, Margaret (Greg) Landolfi; and brother in law, Al Johnson. She is survived by her sisters, Jeannie Ault, Janet Johnson; and her sisters in law, Carole and Cecilia Bogan; as well as her children, Michael (Deanna) McComish, Christopher (Amy) McComish and Beth Ann (Dan) Gavin; 10 Grandchildren; 2 Great grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home.





