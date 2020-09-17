1/
Mary Ellen McComish
1938-05-02 - 2020-09-15

Mary Ellen McComish

Mary Ellen McComish, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Columbus, surrounded in love by family, on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Mary Ellen, known by all as "Nanny", was born in Struthers, Ohio May 2nd, 1938, to the late Frank and Mary Bogan.

Mary Ellen was also preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Frank and Robert Bogan; sister, Margaret (Greg) Landolfi; and brother in law, Al Johnson. She is survived by her sisters, Jeannie Ault, Janet Johnson; and her sisters in law, Carole and Cecilia Bogan; as well as her children, Michael (Deanna) McComish, Christopher (Amy) McComish and Beth Ann (Dan) Gavin; 10 Grandchildren; 2 Great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Oh sweet Nanny, I’m so sorry for all who loved her, I feel blessed to have known her, she was a joy to spend time with ❤❤❤
Nancy Griffin
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Margaret Carey
Family
September 16, 2020
