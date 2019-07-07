Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski



Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski, age 96, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1922, the daughter of William & Mary (Anders) Navarre. She was employed at Marek's Super Market as a meat cutter until she retired in 1976, she was a retired member of UFCW Local 75. Mary was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where she was a volunteer for the beginning of the Hospitality Kitchen and a member and past president of The Daughters of Mary Rosary Altar Society. Mary loved her family and enjoyed being active in their lives until the end of her life. She enjoyed feeding and watching her birds, gardening, beautiful flower beds, and vacations. Mary Ellen credited her long life with what she thought of as the privilege to help care for 3 generations of her daughter's family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Stephen; sister, Cecile Bierbaum; brother, William Navarre; and children, Stephen Jr & Katherine. Mary is survived by grandchildren, Mary (Brad) Fawcett, Stephen Kuhl III (Laura Lee), Lori Dziczek, Michael (Renay) Kuhl, Jennifer Hansen, and Terry (Melissa) Kuhl; great grandchildren, Samantha (Sam) Hemmert, Stephanie Fawcett (Troy Capron), Nathan Wise, Johnny Wise, Treasure Kuhl, Paradise Kuhl, Alexis (Scott) Bowman, Meaghan Alexander, Timothy T. (Justine) Alexander, Tiffany Dziczek, Sydney Dziczek, Morganne Hansen, Andrew Hansen, Mallory Hansen, Gage Kuhl and Talon Kuhl; great-great grandchildren Lizzie, Ben, & Emma Hemmert, Kailani, Keala, Axel, Justin, Peyton, Michael, Danika, Delila, Riley, Sebastian, Caden, Macy, Alex, Elise, Timmy, Vivi, Rian, Emily, Ashton; and loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of NWO for their care and compassion during Mary's last weeks of life.



Friends and Family may visit on Monday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. by the daughters of Mary Rosary Altar Society at the W.K. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality Kitchen.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019