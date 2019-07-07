Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swiczkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski Obituary
Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski

Mary Ellen (Navarre) Swiczkowski, age 96, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1922, the daughter of William & Mary (Anders) Navarre. She was employed at Marek's Super Market as a meat cutter until she retired in 1976, she was a retired member of UFCW Local 75. Mary was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where she was a volunteer for the beginning of the Hospitality Kitchen and a member and past president of The Daughters of Mary Rosary Altar Society. Mary loved her family and enjoyed being active in their lives until the end of her life. She enjoyed feeding and watching her birds, gardening, beautiful flower beds, and vacations. Mary Ellen credited her long life with what she thought of as the privilege to help care for 3 generations of her daughter's family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Stephen; sister, Cecile Bierbaum; brother, William Navarre; and children, Stephen Jr & Katherine. Mary is survived by grandchildren, Mary (Brad) Fawcett, Stephen Kuhl III (Laura Lee), Lori Dziczek, Michael (Renay) Kuhl, Jennifer Hansen, and Terry (Melissa) Kuhl; great grandchildren, Samantha (Sam) Hemmert, Stephanie Fawcett (Troy Capron), Nathan Wise, Johnny Wise, Treasure Kuhl, Paradise Kuhl, Alexis (Scott) Bowman, Meaghan Alexander, Timothy T. (Justine) Alexander, Tiffany Dziczek, Sydney Dziczek, Morganne Hansen, Andrew Hansen, Mallory Hansen, Gage Kuhl and Talon Kuhl; great-great grandchildren Lizzie, Ben, & Emma Hemmert, Kailani, Keala, Axel, Justin, Peyton, Michael, Danika, Delila, Riley, Sebastian, Caden, Macy, Alex, Elise, Timmy, Vivi, Rian, Emily, Ashton; and loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of NWO for their care and compassion during Mary's last weeks of life.

Friends and Family may visit on Monday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. by the daughters of Mary Rosary Altar Society at the W.K. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality Kitchen.

Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now