Mary Etta Schnabel
Mary Etta Schnabel, 83, surrounded by her children, died peacefully at home on September 17, 2020. Mary was born on January 17, 1937, to Edgar and Marie (Osterman) Worral in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Woodward High School and later received a medical aid degree. Mary lived most of her life in Toledo, where she married and raised a beautiful family and nourished many lasting friendships. Her favorite pastime, in fact, was loving and talking about her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all her "children from another mother." Mary's Christian faith was also very important to her and central to the principles of how she led her life.
A lover of animals, Mary was an accomplished pianist, artist, writer, and poet. She was also famously known for her quick wit and infectious humor, which always enhanced any conversation or well-told story. However, as all who knew her will tell you, it was Mary's generous, kind and loving nature that will be her legacy.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; sister, Henrietta; and brother, Burton. She is survived by her son, Donald (Teresa) Johnson; daughters, Peggy Johnson and Linda Cunning; step-children, Jim (Gail) Schnabel, Ken (Kara) Schnabel, and Sue Williams; her grandchildren; and great grandchildren; niece, Connie King; and nephews, Mark Hileman and David (Bobbie) Hileman. Special thanks to "Aunt" Barbara Bowman for being Mary's best friend for over 78 years.
Viewing and service for Mary will be held at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. Service is Friday, September 25th, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Daniel Bowman, presiding. Memorial gifts can be given to several of Mary's many favorite charities: Hospice of Central Ohio
, Cherry Street Mission Ministries or Paws and Whiskers Feline Shelter.www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com